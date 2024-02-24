MPD Arrests Man for Northeast Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce a man has been arrested in connection with a Northeast homicide.

On February 23, 2024, at approximately 11:20 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to a report of an unconscious person in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. When they arrived, they found a woman, inside of a hotel room, suffering from apparent trauma to the body. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Romaine Maddox, of Northeast, DC.

On Friday, February 23, 2024, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 59-year-old William Barrett, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder. The detectives’ investigation also suggests that the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

CCN: 24028158

