Reception marks 64th birthday of Japanese Emperor

VIETNAM, February 24 - HÀ NỘI — The Japanese Embassy in Việt Nam held a reception on February 23 to celebrate the 64th birthday of Japanese Emperor Naruhito.

The event saw the attendance of Politburo member, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Trương Thị Mai, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang, Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn, representatives from ministries, sectors and international organisations in Việt Nam, and Japanese citizens in Hà Nội.

Delivering a message of congratulations at the ceremony, Mai, who is also Chairwoman of the Vietnam – Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, congratulated the Japanese people on the important achievements that they have attained over the past years, making Japan a leading developed country in the world.

She expressed her delight over the strong and comprehensive development of the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Japan for years, and highlighted the celebration of the 50th founding anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations with various activities, and particularly the upgrade of their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world in 2023.

She said she believes that with efforts and resolve from the two countries, together with the support of the Japanese Emperor and royal family, the Vietnam – Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will further develop in a more practical and effective fashion to meet the interest and development in each country, and for peace and prosperity in the region and the world.

Foreign Minister Son stressed that the Vietnam – Japan relations, which have unceasingly developed, have become a bright spot in the international relations amidst rapid and complicated developments in the region and the world.

Given the trong political trust, cultural similarities and historical connections of the two countries, Son believed that the Vietnam – Japan friendship and cooperative ties have entered a new chapter with boundless potential for development.

Leaders and people of both nations are determined to bolster cooperation in traditional areas of economy, politics, culture, education-training, labour, people-to-people exchange, and expand collaboration in new fields such as emission reduction, semiconductor development, clean energy and digital transformation, he said, adding both nations will also strengthen cooperation at international forums, organisations and mechanisms to which they are members.

Meanwhile, Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio said that the Vietnam – Japan relations are in their best shape in history, with the strong bonds not only bringing about political and economic benefits but also basing on their mutual understanding and sympathy.

He said that the bilateral cooperative relations will experience significant progress in 2024, matching the Vietnam – Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The ambassador cited a recent survey from the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) that showed Việt Nam is the second favourite destination for Japanese firms, following the US, adding nearly 60% of the surveyed enterprises have intended to expand operation in the Southeast Asian country.

On the occasion, the Japanese Embassy presented the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star to former Vietnamese Ambassador Doan Xuan Hung. — VNA/VNS