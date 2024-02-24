Draft law on urban, rural planning must fix current laws’ shortcomings: Deputy PM

VIETNAM, February 24 - HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has ordered that the draft Law on Urban and Rural Planning must fix shortcomings arising in the implementation of the Law on Construction and the Law on Planning over the past time.

Deputy PM Hà said, at a meeting held on Thursday afternoon in Hà Nội, that the draft law on Urban and Rural Planning should have a long-term and stable vision, avoiding multiple adjustments.

He assigned the Ministry of Construction to clarify the concept of urban and rural planning; and clarify the relationship of urban and rural planning with the national master plan, specialised planning, local planning, and relevant laws, ensuring synchronisation and consistency.

The concept of urban planning must clearly identify the components of technical, economic and social infrastructure, functional areas as well as requirements for urban embellishment, new urban development, and response to climate change in order to solve the problem of spatial orientation in sectoral and local planning.

The draft law also had to include a set of criteria for classifying urban areas as a basis so that localities could smoothly conduct formulating, appraising, approving and locally adjusting urban planning.

He added that the Ministry of Construction had to firmly grasp the point that rural planning was a preparatory step for urban development.

Previously, at the meeting, Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyễn Tường Văn said that the Law on Urban and Rural Planning was expected to create a legal basis and a comprehensive management tool to adjust urban and rural planning activities, overcome current shortcomings, meet the requirements of the new development stage of the country, enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of State management, and ensure harmony of interests of the State, people and society.

The law-making proposal was approved by the National Assembly and included in the 2024 Law and Ordinance Building Programme with three policies: completing regulations on the urban and rural planning system; completing regulations on preparation, appraisal, approval, review and adjustment of urban and rural planning; and completing regulations on selecting planning-consulting organisations, funding sources and other relevant regulations to improve the quality and feasibility of urban and rural planning.

The draft law is designed in five chapters and 61 articles.

It is expected to focus on solving a number of key issues such as institutionalising the direction of the Party and State, and Resolution 06; ensuring the unity of the legal document system; and concretising policies into requirements and legal norms in urban and rural planning activities. — VNS