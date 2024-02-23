Submit Release
Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations on Japanese Emperor’s birthday

VIETNAM, February 23 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng on February 23 sent a message of congratulations to Japanese Emperor Naruhito on his 64th birthday (February 23, 1960 - 2024).

Also on this occasion, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính extended congratulations to his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ cabled congratulatory messages to Speaker of the House of Representatives Nukaga Fukushiro and President of the House of Councillors Otsuji Hidehisa.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also sent greetings to his Japanese counterpart Kamikawa Yoko. — VNS

