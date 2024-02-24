First session of Subcommittee on Documents of the 14th Party Congress opens

VIETNAM, February 24 - HÀ NỘI — The Subcommittee on Documents (SoD) of the 14th Party Congress kicked off its first session on Friday under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

It is scheduled that the 14th National Party Congress will be held in January 2026.

To well prepare for the congress, the 13th Central Executive Committee decided to establish five subcommittees, including the SoD headed by Party General Secretary Trọng.

The SoD is responsible for preparing the political report and summary report on 40 years of innovation.

To assist the SoD, the Secretariat decided to establish a Documents Editorial Team.

At the session, Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Politburo member, Director of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics and Head of the Documents Editorial Team, reported the team’s working results.

Giving instruction at the session, Party General Secretary Trọng stated that the National Party Congress is an extremely important political event.

The 14th Party Congress will take place at a very meaningful time, when the country has overcome all difficulties and challenges to successfully implement goals and tasks identified in the 13th Party Congress’s Resolution.

He confirmed that in 40 years of renewal, Việt Nam has achieved many very important and outstanding results, creating a premise to enter a new stage of development with new opportunities, advantages, difficulties and challenges interwoven.

The 14th Party Congress has the task of deeply reviewing the implementation of the 13th Congress’s Resolution, summarising 40 years of carrying out the socialist-oriented renovation.

From there, it will draw important lessons, determine the direction, goals and tasks of the country in the next five years (2026-30), continuing to successfully implement the 10-year socio-economic development strategy (2021-30).

“Document preparation for the 14th Party Congress, especially the political report, which is the central report and plays a guiding role for other documents, must be carried out scientifically and seriously. There must be innovation in work methods, ensuring true quality and fully reflecting the new realities of the country. This is extremely important work, ensuring the Congress’s success," Party General Secretary Trọng said.

To ensure work quality, he requested all members of the SoD, especially the Editorial Team, to deeply understand and reach a high level of consensus in mottos, ideological methods, viewpoints and working ways to achieve the highest efficiency.

He emphasised that when compiling documents, theoretical research must be seamlessly linked with practical development review in all fields of politics, economics, culture, society, defence, security and foreign affairs.

“The political report must be a scientific work that crystallises the theoretical level, the intellectual height of the Party, and the beliefs and aspirations of the nation, reflecting a new movement trend,” he said.

Party General Secretary Trọng confirmed that the political report must skillfully combine practices with policy orientation to discover and explore emerging policies, tasks and solutions.

The SoD must clarify which guidelines and policies have been confirmed in reality to be correct and appropriate, and which ones need to be innovated and supplemented, he said.

Party General Secretary Trọng emphasised that the Congress documents, including the political report, were the product of the collective intelligence and collective work of the Party and the people, so they must promote democracy and have participation and contributions of different agencies, departments, ministries and localities.

They also need the contributions of former leaders, intellectuals, researchers and managers.

The SoD should exploit domestic and international scientific and political research in the period of 2021-25, with a vision to 2030 and 2045.

The Party General Secretary noted that during discussions, it was necessary to seek advice, listen, respect each other's opinions, find the truth together and create high consensus, especially on new issues and problems.

The socio-economic development strategy report must be consistent with the Party's views and policies on national development, contributing to supplementing and developing the Party's theoretical awareness of socialism and human rights.

He pointed out that the SoD’s work would be very difficult, requiring great effort and concentration to be completed with high quality and on schedule. — VNS