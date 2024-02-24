SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates CBAY, IONM, WISH, FREE

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY)’s sale to Gilead Sciences, Inc. for $32.50 per share in cash. If you are a CymaBay shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM)’s merger with Danam Health, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, current Assure shareholders are expected to own approximately 10% of the combined company. If you are an Assure shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

ContextLogic Inc.’s (NASDAQ: WISH)’s sale of substantially all of its operating assets and liabilities, principally comprising its Wish ecommerce platform, to Qoo10 for $6.50 per share. If you are a ContextLogic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE)’s sale to affiliates of Sababa Holdings FREE, LLC for $4.875 per share. If you are a Whole Earth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

