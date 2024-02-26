Presto Smile Unveils Patent Pending Specialized AI App in Chicago That is Poised to Take The Workload Off of the Dentist
See Presto Smile's Patent Pending Specialized AI transforms dental care in Chicago, revolutionizing patient experience and workflow efficiency.CHICAGO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Presto Smile, a revolutionary dental technology powered by patented pending specialized AI, launched its official beta on February 22 at the prestigious Chicago Midwinter Dental Event. This groundbreaking innovation is set to transform how dental professionals interact and deliver care, marking a significant shift in the industry.
With their instant conversation-starting tool for hygienists and dental assistants, Presto Smile changes lives. By leveraging innovative AI technology, Presto Smile enhances the efficiency and speed at which hygienists and dental assistants can discuss treatment options with patients chairside. This not only streamlines the workflow but also improves patient engagement and satisfaction.
One of the critical benefits of Presto Smile is its ability to take the workload off dentists, allowing them to focus on performing high-level treatment planning and diagnostic workups once they are sure the patient is interested and ready to take the next step. This innovative approach saves time and enhances the overall patient experience, leading to better outcomes and increased patient retention.
"Presto Smile is breaking barriers in dentistry and changing the game for the future," said Dr. Daniel Rovirosa, Chief Product Officer at Presto Smile. "Our platform represents the evolution in dentistry, enabling dental professionals to deliver personalized care more effectively and efficiently than ever before."
By combining the power of AI with specialized dental expertise, Presto Smile is set to revolutionize the dental industry and set new standards for patient care. Dental professionals and patients alike can look forward to a future where technology enhances every aspect of the dental experience, leading to healthier smiles and happier patients.
