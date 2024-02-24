Offline cyberthreats decreasing steadily in Vietnam

VIETNAM, February 24 -

HCM CITY — The number of users in Việt Nam targeted by local threats significantly decreased between 2020 and 2023, according to Kaspersky Security Network.

Kaspersky said it blocked over 114.8 million malware-related dangers via removable USB drives, CDs, DVDs, and other offline methods last year, a 6 per cent dip from over 121.5 million in 2022.

Over the last four years, the reduction was 57 per cent.

Local threats include objects that penetrate the target computer by infecting files or removable media, or initially making their way onto the computer in non-open form such as programmes inside complex installers, encrypted files and so on.

Yeo Siang Tiong, Kaspersky’s general manager for Southeast Asia, said: “The decrease in the number of local threats can be attributed to various factors. Besides the Government's consistent efforts to raise awareness and improve cybersecurity measures in the country, Vietnamese users are now taking more proactive steps to protect themselves.”

The global cybersecurity company also revealed it protected 53.3 per cent of Vietnamese users from this type of threat last year. This places Việt Nam 23rd worldwide when it comes to the dangers associated with offline methods.

In the region, where a total of nearly 1.7 million attacks were detected and blocked by Kaspersky, Singapore is the least vulnerable to offline threats.

To reduce the risk of being affected by malware, the company urged users to keep their devices, software and applications up-to-date with the latest security patches and updates, use strong and unique passwords for each of their online accounts, be wary of suspicious emails, messages and phone calls that ask for personal or financial information, enable two-factor authentication for online accounts wherever possible, and use a reliable security solution to keep data safe.

For organisations, it recommended regularly checking and installing new update patches to fix vulnerabilities in security, training employees in cybersecurity, implementing strong password standards and policies, backing up important data, using multi-factor authentication especially when accessing financial information or logging into a corporate network, and using a trusted business security solution to detect potential threats in time and adjust defence plans. — VNS