Founder of National College Resources Foundation Black College Expo™ makes BIG Announcement on The Jennifer Hudson Show
Students have yearned for an HBCU Experience in California. So, I got together with my sisters Dr. Wallace and Dr. Mahdavi and we are making it happen! ”WALNUT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Dr. Theresa Price., Founder and CEO of NCRF
National College Resources Foundation’s (NCRF) Founder Dr. Theresa Price appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show sharing with the world about National College Resources Foundation and the impact it has around the nation.
Today, Dr. Price made the announcement that some would consider world changing, especially for students in California. NCRF’s Founder Dr. Price met with college presidents of two private universities to bring the first HBCU to California. The two presidents, Dr. Melva Wallace of Huston-Tillotson University (HTU) and Dr. Pardis Mahdavi of University of La Verne (ULV) have been in a series of meetings with Dr. Price and the three have put together a historic deal with Huston-Tillotson University and University of La Verne to bring the first HBCU to California. The HBCU will launch this summer and the HBCU will be on University of La Verne’s Ontario campus. ULV has 7 campuses throughout Southern California. HTU will also have a campus in San Diego through NCRF’s partnership with San Diego County Office of Education.
“I have been asked for years by California residents to please bring an HBCU to California. Students have yearned for an HBCU Experience in California. So, I got together with my sisters Dr. Wallace and Dr. Mahdavi and we are making it happen! We are so excited to be able to bring the HBCU Experience to California,” says Dr. Price.
National College Resources Foundation has helped over 600,000 students and currently offers a dual enrollment program with HBCUs that is free for high school students 9th-12th grade, college transfer students and adult learners. NCRF is celebrating 25 years of hosting the annual Black College ExpoTM around the nation. NCRF also hosts an annual Latino College ExpoTM and STEAM Expo to assist students with college access and career opportunities. NCRF works daily in schools, virtually and in person helping students with mentoring, tutoring and college and career planning. Former students serviced by National College Resources Foundation surprised Dr. Price on the show today. Check your local listings to catch Dr. Price on The Jennifer Hudson Show.
About the National College Resources Foundation
Now in its 25th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its Black College Expo™, Latino College Expo™, Movement Program, STEAM Program and Student Athlete Program (SAP). Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions, NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.
Joan Scott
National College Resources Foundation
+1 210-834-9964
joan@ncrfoundation.org
