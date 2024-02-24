BIOGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Biogen Inc. on Behalf of Biogen Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Biogen Inc. (“Biogen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BIIB) on behalf of Biogen stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Biogen has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On February 14, 2024, Biogen disclosed that it had received a subpoena from the DOJ seeking information about its “business operations in several foreign countries.”

On this news, Biogen’s stock price fell $5.91, or 2.6%, to close at $220.74 per share on February 14, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

