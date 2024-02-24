Submit Release
Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSX: MPC and MPC.C) announces results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (the Company), reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held February 22, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following six nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent
Sam Grippo 4,704,469 88.48% 612,386 11.52%
Michael W. Delesalle 4,704,469 88.48% 612,386 11.52%
Peter J. Bonner 4,704,469 88.48% 612,386 11.52%
Mark E. Elliott 4,704,469 88.48% 612,386 11.52%
Jonathan H. B. Rees 5,316,719 100.00% 136 -
John DeLucchi 4,699,992 88.40% 616,863 11.60%
         

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

About the Company: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. is a Vancouver-based real estate company.

Contact: Mr. John DeLucchi
President & CEO
 Ms. Bernice Yip
Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: (604) 732-6540 (604) 732-6540
     
Address: 389 West 6th Avenue
Vancouver, B.C.
V5Y 1L1
  


 


