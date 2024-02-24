Submit Release
Gov. Pillen Welcomes Year-Round E15 Approval for Nebraska

Gov. Pillen Welcomes Year-Round E15 Approval for Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen expressed excitement on behalf of Nebraska motorists, upon news that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved the year-round sale of E-15. The EPA’s final rule is effective April 28, 2025 and applies to eight states, including Nebraska.   

“This decision is a win for agriculture, ethanol production and for Nebraska consumers,” said Gov. Pillen. “Ethanol is a vital part of our economy. We will continue to ensure consumers have a low-cost option at the pump. Today’s actions will result in real savings for Nebraska drivers while producing fewer carbon emissions.”

Gov. Pillen Welcomes Year-Round E15 Approval for Nebraska

