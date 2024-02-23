SB1063 in Sen: Senator Agard added as a coauthor - 2024-02-23

WISCONSIN, February 23 - An Act to amend 71.05 (6) (a) 15., 71.21 (4) (a), 71.26 (2) (a) 4., 71.34 (1k) (g), 71.45 (2) (a) 10. and 76.67 (2); and to create 71.07 (5p), 71.10 (4) (ct), 71.28 (5p), 71.30 (3) (dr), 71.47 (5p), 71.49 (1) (dr) and 76.634 of the statutes; Relating to: a tax credit for investments in a community development financial institution. (FE)