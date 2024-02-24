Governor Newsom’s Second Day in DC Focuses on Immigration, Homelessness, and the Tijuana River

Published: Feb 23, 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Governor Gavin Newsom continued his trip to the nation’s capital focusing on some of California’s top priorities.



At the National Governors Association meeting, Governor Newsom joined dozens of bipartisan governors from across the nation to meet with President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Cabinet Secretaries regarding top issues facing the states. During the business session, the discussion touched on a host of California priorities, including the need for border security and immigration reform.



Afterwards, Governor Newsom and members of his administration met with top White House officials to discuss the Tijuana River sewage crisis – reiterating the importance of finally addressing this century-old issue. President Biden already proposed $310 million in supplemental appropriations to repair and expand the federal sewage treatment facility, and now it’s imperative that Congress take action to approve this funding.

Later in the day, the Governor sat down for an interview on The Lead with Jake Tapper to discuss a variety of issues, including how California is taking unprecedented action to address homelessness and mental health issues.