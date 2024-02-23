COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared egg
- Company Name:
- LQNN, Inc.
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
LQNN Inc., of Garden Grove, California, is voluntarily recalling Banh Ba Xa and varieties of Banh Pia because they may contain undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The affected products are packaged in various colors of foil bags, with the lot number or best by date printed on the front of the bag. The affected Banh Pia products are under the brand Saigon Gourmet, and all affected products are manufactured by Tan Hue Vien. The twelve (12) affected products are:
|#
|PLU
#
|Item Name
|Lot#
|Universal Product
Code
|Picture
|1
|1894
|BANH PIA Mung Bean Durian
480g X16 THV 1894
16pack(17oz-ct)/case
|B4.12.23; B6.12.23; B1.11.23;
B2.11.23; B3.11.23;
A7.11.23;
A8.11.23; A9.11.23; A1.11.23;
A2.11.23; A3.11.23; A4.11.23; C9.10.23; C10.10.23;
C11.10.23; C6.10.23; C7.10.23;
C8.10.23; C2.10.23; C3.10.23;
C4.10.23; C5.10.23; C1.10.23;
B10.10.23; B4.10.23; B5.10.23;
B6.10.23; B7.10.23; B8.10.23;
B1.10.23; B2.10.23; A10.10.23
|8 936014 318942
|See image below
|2
|1637
|BANH PIA Mung Bean Pumpkin
400g X30 THV 1637
30pack(14oz-ct)/case
|OCT1525
|8 936014 316375
|See image below
|3
|5181
|BANH PIA Taro Durian
400g X30 THV 5181/1479
30pack(14oz-ct)/case
|DEC0925; NOV1325; OCT1325
|8 936014 311479
|See image below
|4
|1897
|FRZ CAKE Ba Xa Lady
260g X20 THV 1897
20pack(4-ct)/case
|DEC2525;
|8 936014 311752
|See image below
|5
|1891
|BANH PIA Black Sesame Durian
400g X30 THV 9178/1891
30pack(14oz-ct)/case
|NOV1625; Oct1525; OCT1325;
OCT0225
|8 936014 319178
|See image below
|6
|3077
|BANH PIA Classic Mung Bean Durian
16.8oz X20 THV 3077
20pack(16.8oz-ct)/case
|DEC0925; NOV2725; NOV1625;
NOV1325; NOV0425; OCT1325;
OCT0225
|8 936014 313077
|See image below
|7
|1794
|BANH PIA Mung Bean Durian
275g X24 THV 1794
24pack(275g-ct)/case
|NOV1625; OCT1525
|8 936014 317945
|See image below
|8
|2112
|BANH PIA Mung Bean Durian
400g X30 THV 0595/2112
30pack(14oz-ct)/case
|DEC1525; DEC0925; NOV1625;
NOV1325; OCT2525; OCT1325;
OCT0225
|8 936014 310595
|See image below
|9
|1934
|BANH PIA Mung Bean Pineapple
400g X30 THV 1934
30pack(14oz-ct)/case
|Dec0825; NOV1625; OCT1525
|8 936014 319345
|See image below
|10
|1918
|BANH PIA Pandan Durian
400g X30 THV 1918
30pack(14oz-ct)/case
|DEC0925; Nov1825; NOV1325;
NOV0425; Oct1325; OCT0225
|8 936014 319185
|See image below
|11
|1890
|BANH PIA Red Bean Durian
400g X30 THV 8904/1890
30pack(14oz-ct)/case
|DEC1525
|8 936014 318904
|See image below
|12
|1638
|BANH PIA Liu Sha Pumpkin
480g X20 THV 1638
20pack(12-ct)/case
|DEC2025.
|8 936014 316603
|See image below
The recalled Banh Ba Xa and varieties of Banh Pia were distributed to Canada, and nationwide to Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington to wholesalers, markets, retail stores, and on-line websites.
We are working with our distributors to recall the affected products. NO illness has been reported to date.
The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the affected products may have been mistakenly had an egg wash applied. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem may have been caused by a mistake in the manufacturer’s production and packaging process.
Distribution of the product has been placed on hold until the company is certain that the product has been corrected. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation in this matter. We assure you that we are undertaking measured steps to prevent its recurrence.
Consumers who have purchased the above Banh Ba Xa and varieties of Banh Pia are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (714) 949-7870 from Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PST.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- LQNN, Inc.
- 714-949-7870