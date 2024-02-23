When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 23, 2024 FDA Publish Date: February 23, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product contains yellow oleander, a poisonous plant Company Name: G.A. Mart dba H&Natural Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Brazil Seed Pure Natural Semilla de Brasil & Tejo Root, Raiz de Tejocte

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – February 22, 2024 – San Luis, AZ, G.A. Mart dba H&Natural, is voluntarily recalling 2 lots of H&NATURAL TejoRoot, 10g pills and 2 lots of H&NATURAL Brazil Seed, .167g Seeds to the consumer level. The products have been found via random FDA testing to contain yellow oleander, a poisonous plant native to Mexico and Central America.

Risk Statement: Ingestion of yellow oleander can cause neurologic, gastrointestinal and cardiovascular adverse health effects that may be severe, or even fatal. Symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, cardiac changes, dysrhythmia and more.

The company has received one report of gastrointestinal illness, including painful symptoms in conjunction with internal bleeding in connection with H&NATURAL TejoRoot and has not received any reports of adverse events in connection with H&NATURAL Brazil Seed.

H&NATURAL TejoRoot and H&NATURAL Brazil Seed were distributed Nationwide to via internet at https://www.handnatural.com/, Amazon.com, and Walmart.com.

The recalled dietary supplements can be identified by the H&NATURAL logo and the following descriptions:

Tejo Root, Raiz de Tejocte, H&Natural, Healthy and Natural, Dietary Supplement, 10g pills, is packaged in a box or bottle, with UPC (196852946921)

• Brazil Seed Pure Natural Semilla de Brasil, H& Natural, Healthy and Natural, 0.167g seeds, packaged in a box or bottle, with UPC (195893047529) (196852820641) (195893698721) (195893236893)(196852134618) (195893336975)

Recalled lots are labeled with the following expiration dates, 3/24 and 5/24.

G.A. Mart is notifying its customers by email and customers can request a refund of all recalled products by contacting G.A. Mart dba H&Natural. Consumers that have the recalled H&NATURAL TejoRoot or H&NATURAL Brazil Seed lots should stop using the products and discard. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact G.A. Mart by phone at (928)389-4805 or ag@gamartgroup.com on Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm, MST.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Link to Advisory (English Translation)

Link to Advisory (Spanish Translation)