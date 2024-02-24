Eminent Speaker and Author, Dr. Nancy A. Dome, New Release Compassionate Dialogue Journey Hits Amazon Best Seller Status

Best Selling Author - Dr. Nancy A. Dome, Ed.D

OAKLAND, CA, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Nancy A. Dome, Ed.D, releases her latest groundbreaking book, "Compassionate Dialogue Journey," published by iMPACT Publishing®. This highly anticipated book made its debut on February 22nd, 2024.

Upon its release, “Compassionate Dialogue Journey” made waves in the literary world, securing Amazon #1 Bestseller spot in the Individual Artists’ Books category. Not only did it achieve these remarkable milestones, but it also proudly secured the coveted #1 New Release in two distinct categories.

Dr. Nancy A. Dome is a renowned speaker, author, and equity consultant, known for her transformative work in education and business. Co-founder of Epoch Education in 2014, Dr. Dome has been at the forefront of providing accessible professional development, empowering leaders to foster diversity, inclusion, and belonging within their organizations.

With a distinguished career spanning teaching in juvenile court and community schools, serving as a Distinguished Teacher in Residence, and holding faculty positions at California State University San Marcos, Dr. Dome brings a wealth of experience to her work. Her unwavering commitment to addressing societal challenges has led her to develop innovative approaches to healing relationships and improving communication.

"Compassionate Dialogue Journey" offers readers practical strategies to navigate difficult conversations, fostering understanding and collaboration. Dr. Dome's transformative approach has guided organizations nationwide and internationally, helping them address complex issues and create inclusive environments.

Notably, Dr. Dome is also the bestselling author of "Let’s Talk About Race and Other Hard Things: A Framework for Having Conversations That Build Bridges, Strengthen Relationships, and Set Clear Boundaries," which laid the groundwork for Compassionate Dialogue as a mainstream strategy for fostering positive workplace climates.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Dr. Dome is deeply committed to community service, gardening, and cherishing moments with loved ones.

For more information about Dr. Nancy Dome and her groundbreaking work, visit www.drnancydome.com.

To secure your copy of "Compassionate Dialogue Journey," visit HERE