Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,152 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,740 in the last 365 days.

Eminent Speaker and Author, Dr. Nancy A. Dome, New Release Compassionate Dialogue Journey Hits Amazon Best Seller Status

Best Selling Author - Dr. Nancy A. Dome, Ed.D

OAKLAND, CA, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Nancy A. Dome, Ed.D, releases her latest groundbreaking book, "Compassionate Dialogue Journey," published by iMPACT Publishing®. This highly anticipated book made its debut on February 22nd, 2024.

Upon its release, “Compassionate Dialogue Journey” made waves in the literary world, securing Amazon #1 Bestseller spot in the Individual Artists’ Books category. Not only did it achieve these remarkable milestones, but it also proudly secured the coveted #1 New Release in two distinct categories.

Dr. Nancy A. Dome is a renowned speaker, author, and equity consultant, known for her transformative work in education and business. Co-founder of Epoch Education in 2014, Dr. Dome has been at the forefront of providing accessible professional development, empowering leaders to foster diversity, inclusion, and belonging within their organizations.

With a distinguished career spanning teaching in juvenile court and community schools, serving as a Distinguished Teacher in Residence, and holding faculty positions at California State University San Marcos, Dr. Dome brings a wealth of experience to her work. Her unwavering commitment to addressing societal challenges has led her to develop innovative approaches to healing relationships and improving communication.

"Compassionate Dialogue Journey" offers readers practical strategies to navigate difficult conversations, fostering understanding and collaboration. Dr. Dome's transformative approach has guided organizations nationwide and internationally, helping them address complex issues and create inclusive environments.

Notably, Dr. Dome is also the bestselling author of "Let’s Talk About Race and Other Hard Things: A Framework for Having Conversations That Build Bridges, Strengthen Relationships, and Set Clear Boundaries," which laid the groundwork for Compassionate Dialogue as a mainstream strategy for fostering positive workplace climates.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Dr. Dome is deeply committed to community service, gardening, and cherishing moments with loved ones.

For more information about Dr. Nancy Dome and her groundbreaking work, visit www.drnancydome.com.

To secure your copy of "Compassionate Dialogue Journey," visit HERE

iMPACT Publishing®
iMPACT Publishing®
email us here

You just read:

Eminent Speaker and Author, Dr. Nancy A. Dome, New Release Compassionate Dialogue Journey Hits Amazon Best Seller Status

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more