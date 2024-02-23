Submit Release
Two Years Into Full-Scale War, What Ukraine Needs and What its Backers Can Give

In this episode of War & Peace, Olga and Elissa are joined by Alissa de Carbonnel, Crisis Group’s Deputy Europe and Central Asia Director, and Simon Schlegel, Senior Ukraine Analyst, to talk about the latest developments along Ukraine’s front lines and the uncertainties emerging around support from Kyiv’s Western backers. They talk about the Russian takeover of Avdiivka on 17 February, what it means for the progress of the war and whether further Russian gains should be expected given Kyiv’s shortfalls in ammunition and personnel. They discuss how Europe is reacting to the gridlock in Washington over additional aid for Ukraine and why it has been difficult for the EU to ramp up its own arms production to meet Kyiv’s needs. They also assess how the trajectory of the war and the prospect of declining support from the West is perceived in Ukraine and how Kyiv might adapt in the year ahead.
 

For more on the topics discussed in this episode, check out our Ukraine country page.

