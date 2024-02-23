Recently, the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) released data showing that African Americans will likely continue to be under-represented in medical oncology and African Americans compose only 4% of hematology/oncology fellows in the U.S. Trends of graduating physicians from medical schools by race in the U.S. reveal the proportion of racial minorities in the field has increased substantially, except for African Americans. The relatively low number of African American medical oncologists has implications for the oncology workforce and delivery of quality cancer care. Furthermore, the National Academy of Medicine has reported a relationship between a shortage of minority health care providers and poor health outcomes for minority patients. The discussion will feature several African American medical oncologists who work at FDA to discuss their experiences, perspectives, and advice. Register here to receive the YouTube link.