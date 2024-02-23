BuildClub, “AI Sourcing Assistant for Building Materials,” Maxes Out Reg CF Campaign at $1.2M!

Palo Alto, CA, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuildClub, a technology company that uses big data and AI to create a metasearch capability for building materials and home improvement supplies, recently sold out their Reg CF crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine.



The raise reached over $1.2 million dollars from over 670 investors.



Similar to how Uber and DoorDash disrupted traditional transportation and food delivery models, The BuildClub is shaking up the construction materials sourcing industry. Their platform uses the latest AI algorithms to source and deliver materials with unmatched efficiency, saving valuable time and resources. In addition to offering on-demand delivery, the BuildClub has opened up its technology so consumers can find the best material prices from local suppliers.



“We are very pleased to have exceeded our goal of raising $1 million on the platform. We are also excited to see that so many investors understand the importance of how we are transforming the building materials supply chain.” said Stephen Forte, the BuildClub’s Founder and CEO.



Investors interested in becoming part of The BuildClub's success story and contributing to the future of construction supply can explore opportunities and sign up for more information directly through the StartEngine platform. https://www.startengine.com/offering/buildclub.





About

The BuildClub is a Silicon Valley startup founded to solve the problem of construction material sourcing and delivery. Their AI technology allows contractors, plumbers, electricians and home owners to get on-demand deliveries of building materials and supplies in about 2 hours. In addition to offering on demand delivery, the BuildClub’s price comparison tools empower consumers to find the best price for products in their local area. Visit The BuildClub with over 250,000 available products at www.BuildClub.com.

Stephen Forte

Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Sole Director

The BuildClub

888-423-0323

stephen@buildclub.com









