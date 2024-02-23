Submit Release
AB1108 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2024-02-23

WISCONSIN, February 23 - An Act to renumber and amend 117.01; to amend 16.967 (6) (a); and to create 16.967 (6) (c), 70.09 (2) (e), 115.28 (12), 117.01 (2) and 236.12 (2) (ar) of the statutes; Relating to: school district boundary adjustments for lots in newly created subdivisions and requiring school district boundary mapping that is compatible with the statewide digital map. (FE)

Status: A - Education

Important Actions (newest first)

