WISCONSIN, February 23 - An Act to repeal 939.74 (2d) (c) and 939.74 (2d) (e); and to create 939.74 (2d) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: time limitations for prosecuting a felony or related crime based on a DNA profile.
Status: A - Judiciary
AB1110 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary - 2024-02-23
