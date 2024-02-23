Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,139 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,799 in the last 365 days.

AB1110 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary - 2024-02-23

WISCONSIN, February 23 - An Act to repeal 939.74 (2d) (c) and 939.74 (2d) (e); and to create 939.74 (2d) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: time limitations for prosecuting a felony or related crime based on a DNA profile.

Status: A - Judiciary

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1110

You just read:

AB1110 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary - 2024-02-23

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more