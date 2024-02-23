AB1112 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2024-02-23

WISCONSIN, February 23 - An Act to create 15.04 (4), 15.105 (25), 15.107 (20), 16.02, 20.923 (6) (ak) and 230.08 (2) (ym) of the statutes; Relating to: creating the Council for Equity and Inclusion and the Office for Equity and Inclusion and making an appropriation. (FE)