AB1114 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight - 2024-02-23

WISCONSIN, February 23 - An Act to renumber 16.754 (1) (a) and 16.754 (2); to amend 16.72 (2) (c), 16.754 (title), 16.754 (2) (title) and 16.754 (3) (intro.); and to create 16.754 (1) (am), 16.754 (2) (a), 16.754 (2m) and 66.0145 of the statutes; Relating to: state procurement of products and services from businesses located in this state and setting a goal for local governments to purchase a certain percentage of products and services from businesses located in this state. (FE)

Status: A - Government Accountability and Oversight

