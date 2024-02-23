AB1115 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation - 2024-02-23
WISCONSIN, February 23 - An Act to create 86.19 (1g) (em) of the statutes; Relating to: directional signs for the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute in Eau Claire County. (FE)
Status: A - Transportation
|2/23/2024 Asm.
|Introduced by Representative Hurd;
cosponsored by Senator James
|2/23/2024 Asm.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation
