AB1115 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation - 2024-02-23

WISCONSIN, February 23 - An Act to create 86.19 (1g) (em) of the statutes; Relating to: directional signs for the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute in Eau Claire County. (FE)

Status: A - Transportation

History

2/23/2024 Asm. Introduced by Representative Hurd;
cosponsored by Senator James 		 
2/23/2024 Asm. Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation  

