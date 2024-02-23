Submit Release
AB1119 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Environment - 2024-02-23

WISCONSIN, February 23 - An Act to amend 227.139 (4) (b); and to create 227.139 (4) (am) of the statutes; Relating to: creating an exemption to certain requirements for rules promulgated by the Department of Natural Resources relating to groundwater protection standards for PFAS.

Status: A - Environment

