WISCONSIN, February 23 - An Act to amend 227.139 (4) (b); and to create 227.139 (4) (am) of the statutes; Relating to: creating an exemption to certain requirements for rules promulgated by the Department of Natural Resources relating to groundwater protection standards for PFAS.
Status: A - Environment
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1119
You just read:
AB1119 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Environment - 2024-02-23
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.