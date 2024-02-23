AJR137 in Asm: Read and referred to Committee on Rules - 2024-02-23
News Provided By
February 23, 2024, 21:09 GMT
WISCONSIN, February 23 - Relating to: proclaiming March 2024 as Women's History Month.
You just read:
AJR137 in Asm: Read and referred to Committee on Rules - 2024-02-23
News Provided By
February 23, 2024, 21:09 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.