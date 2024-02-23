2023 AFRC A1 awards announced

Col. Edward Segura, Air Force Reserve Command’s director of manpower, personnel and services, announces AFRC’s 2023 A1 award winners.

The Eubanks Award winner is:

Maj. Gen. Eugene L. Eubank Small Installation: Patrick Space Force Base, Florida

The Legacy Award winners are:

Gen. Robert J. Dixon Award: Maj Norma Eggeman: HQ ARPC

Gen. Horace M. Wade Innovation Award: Master Sgt. Rashauna N. Wright, HQ ARPC

Gen. Michael P.C. Carns Award: Lt. Col. Margaret-Mary F. Hotchkin, HQ ARPC

Gen. Benjamin Oliver Davis, Jr. Management Engineering Award: 49th Intelligence Squadron

Gen. Billy J. Boles Mentorship Award: Master Sgt. Alecia B. Lovci, 340th Flying Training Group

Lt. Gen. Norm Lezy Award: Maj Danielle L. Daley, 926th Force Support Squadron

Dr. Beverly L. Schmalzried Award: Chief Master Sgt. Heather L. Craig, 349th Force Support Squadron

Dr. Edwin C. Peterson Education and Training Manager Award: Master Sgt. Kyle H. Gossen, 340th Flying Training Group

Robert E. Corsi A1 Legacy Service Award: Lt. Col. Faith L. Eudy, 349th Force Support Squadron

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Eric W. Benken Administration Professional of the Year Award: Senior Airman Cynthia S. Gutierrez, 452d Force Support Squadron

The Officer Award Winners are:

Staff

Force Support Field Grade Officer of the Year: Lt. Col. Jennifer Fillmore, HQ AFRC/A1

Force Support Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Erica N. Morgan, HQ AFRC/A1

Force Support Reserve Component Field Grade Officer of the Year: Lt Col Myla M. Abejuela, HAF/RE

Installation

Force Support Reserve Component Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Nicholas B. Cercone, 919th Special Operation Force Support Squadron

Force Support Reserve Component Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt Richard F. Conyers, 310th Force Support Squadron

The Enlisted Award Winners are:

Staff

Force Support Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Jonathan Palacios, HQ ARPC

Force Support NCO of the Year: Staff Sgt. Katelyn M. Hubbard, HQ ARPC

Force Support SNCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Fatimah K. Shareef, 367th Recruiting Group

Force Support Reserve Component Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Samantha C. Kiggins, HQ ARPC

Force Support Reserve Component NCO of the Year (ARC): Staff Sgt. Lirian M. Orozco, HQ ARPC

Force Support Reserve Component SNCO of the Year (ARC): Chief Master Sgt. Maureen T. Nunez – AF/RE

Installation

Force Support NCO of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Janette M. Lopez, 340th Flying Training Group

Force Support Reserve Component Airman of the Year: Airman First Class Aicha Bodjona Abdul-Jabaar, 932d Force Support Squadron

Force Support Reserve Component NCO of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Shaquayla M. Estes, 944th Force Support Squadron

Force Support Reserve Component SNCO of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Erika N. Daniel, 932d Force Support Squadron

Force Support Special Duty NCO of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Kassandra J. Rodriguez, 310th Force Support Squadron

Force Support Special Duty SNCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Sarah N. Rosales, 916th Force Support Squadron

The Civilian Award winners are:

Staff

Category I, Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Year: Holly N. Nipp, HQ RIO

Category II, Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Year: Michelle C. Appleton, HQ ARPC

Category II, Supervisory Civilian of the Year: Brent G. Sawicki HQ RIO

Category III, Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Year: Jeffery E. Elliott, HQ AFRC

Installation

Category I, Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Year: Barbara J. Sosebee, 315th Force Support Squadron

Category II, Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Year: Matthew C. White, 932nd Force Support Squadron

The Individual Award winners are:

A1 Special Recognition Award: Trevor Teefey, 315th Force Support Squadron

The Force Support Capabilities Award winners are:

Military Personnel Flight: 340th Flying Training Group

Sustainment Services Flight: 944th Force Support Squadron

Force Development Flight: 301st Force Development Flight

Airman & Family Readiness Flight: 301st Military and Family Readiness Center

FSS Commander Support Team: 452nd Force Support Squadron

Commander Support Staff: 5th Flying Training Squadron

A1 Special Recognition Team Installation Level: 624th Force Support Flight

A1 Special Recognition Team Staff Level: AFRC Professional Development Center

Education & Training Team Installation Level: 340th Flying Training Group