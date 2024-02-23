Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,810 in the last 365 days.

Wisconsin’s biohealth tech hub garners $7.5 million supporting grant

After Wisconsin was named a Regional Technology and Innovation Hub last October, the consortium of public and private partners that helped earn the designation learned this week it has been awarded $7.5 million in state funding.

The $7.5 million grant, which is supplemental to an initial $350,000 grant received last year, will support the consortium’s strategic development of a plan that will leverage Wisconsin’s momentum in biohealth technology and develop and facilitate a shared initiative. The $7.5 million grant was announced this week after Gov. Tony Evers signed into law 2023 Wisconsin Act 96. The legislation “provides the necessary funding to leverage federal funding for the development of Wisconsin’s biohealth and technology sectors,” according to a press release from the governor’s office.

[Adapted from: Wisconsin’s biohealth tech hub garners $7.5 million supporting grant, Feb. 22, 2024, Biz Times]

You just read:

Wisconsin’s biohealth tech hub garners $7.5 million supporting grant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more