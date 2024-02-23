After Wisconsin was named a Regional Technology and Innovation Hub last October, the consortium of public and private partners that helped earn the designation learned this week it has been awarded $7.5 million in state funding.

The $7.5 million grant, which is supplemental to an initial $350,000 grant received last year, will support the consortium’s strategic development of a plan that will leverage Wisconsin’s momentum in biohealth technology and develop and facilitate a shared initiative. The $7.5 million grant was announced this week after Gov. Tony Evers signed into law 2023 Wisconsin Act 96. The legislation “provides the necessary funding to leverage federal funding for the development of Wisconsin’s biohealth and technology sectors,” according to a press release from the governor’s office.

[Adapted from: Wisconsin’s biohealth tech hub garners $7.5 million supporting grant, Feb. 22, 2024, Biz Times]