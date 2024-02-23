Winston-Salem Business Owner Sworn in as Wildlife Commissioner

RALEIGH, N.C. (Feb. 23, 2024) — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) welcomes returning Commissioner Joseph (Joe) R. Budd of Winston-Salem to its governing board. Budd was sworn in on Jan 30. He previously served as NCWRC’s District 7 commissioner from 2014 to 2020.

Budd was appointed as an At-Large member by Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger and will serve through June 2025.

“It’s an honor to be reappointed to the WRC,” said Budd. “I look forward to serving the citizens of North Carolina and protecting the resources of our great state.”

Budd is the Chairman of The Budd Group, a facility services company that operates across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. He is a graduate of both High Point and Wake Forest Universities, and a member of Hope Presbyterian Church. He enjoys spending time with family, is an active pilot, and enjoys bird hunting, boating and fishing.

“On behalf of the NCWRC, it is my pleasure to welcome Joe Budd back to the Commission,” said Chairman Monty Crump. “Joe has previously served on the Commission and was a valuable member. As an avid sportsman and successful businessman Joe brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will greatly benefit the mission of the Wildlife Commission.”

The NCWRC governing board establishes policies and regulations governing hunting, fishing and boating activities in North Carolina. Commissioners serve until reappointed or replaced. Information on NCWRC Commissioners can be viewed at ncwildlife.org.