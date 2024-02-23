Neave Group Outdoor Solutions Celebrates Best of Houzz 2024 Customer Service Award

Neave Group Outdoor Solutions has been recognized with the Best of Houzz 2024 award in Customer Service, a testament to their exceptional landscape services in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Wappingers Falls, NY, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neave Group Outdoor Solutions, a revered name in landscaping across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, has proudly received the “Best of Houzz” 2024 award in the Customer Service category. This prestigious accolade is awarded by Houzz, the foremost platform for home remodeling and design, and celebrates over 50 years of Neave Group’s excellence in creating aesthetically pleasing and functional landscapes.

This distinction is a result of the collective voice of millions of homeowners who are part of the expansive Houzz community. These individuals, among more than 3 million active professionals in the home building, remodeling, and design industry, recognize Neave Group for their exemplary customer service and innovative design work.

Annually presented in three categories – Design, Customer Service, and Photography – the Best of Houzz awards are a mark of excellence. The Customer Service honors are particularly significant, as they are based on several factors including a professional's overall rating on Houzz and the quality of client reviews received in the previous year.

Recipients of the “Best of Houzz 2024” badge demonstrate a high standard of excellence and commitment. This badge aids over 65 million homeowners and design enthusiasts on Houzz in identifying and selecting top-rated home professionals for their projects.

Scott Neave, CEO of Neave Group Outdoor Solutions, expressed his pride in the team's achievements, emphasizing their ongoing effort to deliver exceptional service to their clients. He regards this award as an acknowledgment of the team's hard work and dedication to excellence in the field.

Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz, highlighted the significance of the Best of Houzz awards as a symbol of trust and quality among homeowners seeking the best professionals in the industry. She praised this year’s winners, including Neave Group, for their customer-focused approach and commitment to excellence in their field.

Explore Neave Group’s exceptional work and learn more about their services by visiting their Houzz profile.

About Neave Group Outdoor Solutions:

Neave Group Outdoor Solutions is known for its comprehensive approach to outdoor design, building, and maintenance. The company's multiple divisions each specialize in different aspects of outdoor aesthetics and functionality, offering clients a seamless experience and expert craftsmanship.

About Houzz:

Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, offering homeowners a comprehensive journey from inspiration to completion. The platform provides an all-in-one software solution for industry professionals and a wealth of resources for homeowners, including the ability to find and hire professionals and shop for products. Houzz Pro is a business management and marketing tool designed to help professionals efficiently run their businesses and engage with clients. The platform connects a global community of homeowners, design enthusiasts, and home improvement professionals. Visit houzz.com for more information. Houzz is a registered trademark of Houzz Inc. worldwide.





Media Contact:

Company Name: Neave Group Outdoor Solutions

Contact Person: Scott Neave

Phone: (845) 463-0592

Address: 80 Airport Drive

City: Wappingers Falls

State: NY

Postal Code: 12590

Country: USA

Website: https://www.neavegroup.com/

