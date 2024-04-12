Dr. Michael C. Threatt graduates from PHADA's and Rutgers University's Executive Director Education Program (EDEP)

Dr. Michael Threatt_2024 MTW Conference Panelist_Landlord Incentives Cohort EDEP Certification and Picture_Dr. Michael C. Threatt 2024 MTW Conference Landlord Incentives Cohort Presentation_Dr. Michael C. Threatt

Dr. Michael C. Threatt discusses his book, research, and innovation at the Landlord Incentives Cohort #3 Roundtable at the 2024 MTW Collaborative Conference

The EDEP certification achievement is one of the hallmarks of my career, and I am truly grateful to God for this milestone. I enjoyed discussing the landlord incentives at the 2024 MTW Conference.” — Dr. Michael C. Threatt, Principal & CEO of Elevate Housing Solutions, LLC

DOTHAN, AL, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Michael C. Threatt is excited to have completed his postdoctoral studies for the Executive Director Education Program (EDEP) through the partnership between Rutgers University and the Public Housing Authorities Directors Association (PHADA). His extraordinary achievement has been a Public Housing Authority (PHA) industry credential he always wanted to accomplish, which is a professional development opportunity for housing authority executive leadership.Education and Research InterestDr. Threatt obtained his Doctor of Public Administration (DPA) from West Chester University in Pennsylvania (WCUPA), his Master of Arts in Criminal Justice Administration from the University of South Florida (USF), and his Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). Dr. Threatt mentions that he did not obtain his DPA to "only" have the letters behind his name but obtained his doctorate to be a positive agent of change. He believes his research is bigger than him and that his Section 8 landlord study should be used for the paradigm shift of improving the PHA-landlord relationship.Dr. Threatt has worked in the affordable housing industry for over 18 years. As a practitioner-scholar, he believes in People and Place. Affordable housing is his happy medium, a perfect blend for expressing his love for real estate and service to others. His primary research interest is affordable housing policy reform, specifically for landlords and voucher holders in the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program.Dr. Threatt is the author of the affordable housing policy reform manifesto, The Price of Bureaucracy: Removing Section 8 Landlord Pain Points Through the Investment in Technology. The book is based on his dissertation research on Section 8 landlords, the best practices he has implemented in his career, and innovative ways to build better PHA-landlord relationships.He also believes that policymakers should utilize the research of the MTW Landlord Incentives Cohort to pass housing policy reform such as the Choice in Affordable Housing Act. Dr. Threatt's graduation from the EDEP program is a testament to his commitment to "chasing better" and exercising his superhero power of transformational leadership. The EDEP certification achievement is one of the hallmarks of my career, and I am truly grateful to God for this milestone. I enjoyed discussing the landlord incentives at the 2024 MTW Conference," said Dr. Michael C. Threatt.2024 Moving to Work ConferenceDr. Threatt had a great time presenting Dothan Housing's innovative landlord incentives, recruitment strategies, and other MTW initiatives during the MTW Expansion Roundtable: Cohort 3 Landlord Incentives at the 2024 MTW Conference in Washington, DC. He highlighted that 44% of the MTW Landlord Incentive Cohort PHAs had a landlord liaison on staff, according to the recently published First Interim Report for the Moving to Work Landlord Incentives Cohort. He is excited about the landlord research with the HUD Policy Development & Research (PD&R) coming to fruition as a landlord advocate, licensed REALTOR, and The Section 8 Landlord Coach™ as the Section 8 Program celebrates its 50th anniversary.Dr. Threatt was humbled to see highlights of his book and his conversation with the Abt Global researchers regarding how "landlord liaisons listen to landlords' issues, opinions, and concerns regarding the bureaucratic red tape" in HUD's PD&R MTW Landlord Incentives First Interim Report. During the MTW Landlord Incentive Cohort panel discussion, he explained the importance of having the landlord liaison position on the staff at Dothan Housing and how this position has been essential in the success of their Section 8 Program.Why Public Housing Authorities Should Hire a Landlord LiaisonThe landlord liaison staff position is the single point of contact for landlords devoted solely to providing customer service and communication for this stakeholder regarding their units or any updates regarding the PHA's Section 8 Program. The landlord liaison position is why the Choice in Affordable Housing Act is essential to the success of the Section 8 Program and this public-private partnership. The law, if passed, would provide bonus funding for PHAs with a landlord liaison on their staff.Given the rental market and affordable housing crisis, the landlord liaison position has never been more needed than it is today. PHAs should recruit candidates with a background in real estate sales, private property management, or HOA management. Therefore, the candidate would easily understand the payment standards and the local rental market and speak the landlord’s “love language.”In contrast, having a landlord liaison staff person could be the difference between a landlord choosing to lease their units through the Section 8 Program or withdrawing from participating in it. The landlord liaison is needed to cultivate better relationships with landlords. This position is essential in helping landlords feel like they are actual customers of the Section 8 Program. The landlord liaison position is instrumental in changing landlords' negative perceptions and attitudes.Ultimately, the landlord liaison position is essential to assisting the PHA with improving this public-private partnership's relationship and for the Section 8 Program to live up to its intended purpose. Therefore, PHAs should budget for a landlord liaison position who would be the landlord contact person for their Section 8 Program. Landlords want to know that they are supported and that their opinions and feelings matter as they legitimately evaluate a cost-benefit analysis of whether to continue participating in the Section 8 Program.For more information on maximizing your profit and return on investment as a Section 8 landlord or attracting, recruiting, and retaining landlords for your Section 8 Program as a PHA, please visit www.elevatehousing.com . Dr. Threatt can be reached by email at mthreatt@elevatehousing.com or by phone at (205) 552-9491.Dr. Threatt's book, The Price of Bureaucracy, can be purchased at Barnes & Noble or Amazon. The audiobook is available on Audible. He is also a keynote speaker who performs TED-style presentations for real estate associations, investor groups, PHA conferences, affordable housing industry groups, government entities, nonprofits, and academic institutions. Please get in touch with him if you would like to request him to be a speaker, guest lecturer, television or podcast guest, moderator, or panelist.

Dr. Michael C. Threatt's Interview with WTVY about his new book The Price of Bureaucracy book signing at the Dothan Barnes & Noble.