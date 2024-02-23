THE WOMEN'S IMAGE NETWORK 25TH ANNUAL WOMEN'S IMAGE AWARDS HOSTED BY CAROLINE RHEA ANNOUNCES WINNERS
STAR STUDDED EVENT FEATURED HONOREES, PRESENTERS AND WINNERS TO INCLUDE ANN-MARGRET, WALLIS ANNENBERG, REGINA K. SCULLY, LORETTA DEVINE AND MANY MORE
Fame is fickle, especially for women. And when you reach your 80’s, if you’re lucky, people want to dip you in bronze and stick you on a shelf somewhere. Legend or not.”BEVERLY, HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women's Image Network (WIN) proudly presents the esteemed winners of the 25th Annual Women's Image Awards, celebrating outstanding achievements in film and television that promote the value of women and girls.
— Wallis Annenberg
The awards were presented on Wednesday evening in Beverly Hills during a two-hour program hosted by comedian Caroline Rhea. A few stellar presenters included Raven-Symoné, Rory Kennedy, Amber Stevens West, Amy Ziering and Chanel West Coast.
Wallis Annenberg presented The Living Legend Honoree Award to Ann-Margret and said,“Legend means you haven’t just shared a screen with Elvis Presley and Jack Nicholson and Jack Lemmon – you’ve dominated it. Fame is fickle, especially for women. And when you reach your 80’s, if you’re lucky, people want to dip you in bronze and stick you on a shelf somewhere. Legend or not,” She continued, “But why gather dust on a shelf, when you are still young and vital and ready to rock? Why go gentle into the good night, when you can ride your lavender Harley till sunrise and be your own damn woman?”
“The Women's Image Network Awards, since 1993, has been a beacon for gender equality in the media,” said Ann-Margret, The Living Legend Honoree. “Tonight, we celebrate not only the achievements of extraordinary women but also the transformative power of film and television to shape perceptions and inspire change. Film and television possess a unique ability to challenge stereotypes and cultivate empathy. As artists, we hold the brush that paints the
diverse tapestry of women's lives. It is a responsibility I've embraced throughout my career, choosing projects that celebrate the strength, resilience, and diversity of women.”
The evening was filled with powerful influences across television and film and other notables plus additional merits of recognition were given to Loretta Devine, The Lifetime Achievement Honoree and the Humanitarian Honoree, Regina K. Scully.
Founded by Phyllis Stuart in 1993, the Women's Image Network Awards have been a beacon of recognition for male and female artists dedicated to advancing positive portrayals of women in media.
“It was a privilege to celebrate our remarkable honorees: Ann-Margret, Loretta Devine and Regina K. Scully,” said Phyllis Stuart, WIN Awards Founder and producer. “All three women live remarkable lives shaped by kindness, grace, service and authenticity. Our nominees, winners and presenters are outstanding and Wallis Annenberg is a reminder to everyone how to live a life full of innovation and generosity.”
The winners of the 25th Annual Women's Image Awards are as follows:
Made For Television Movie / Limited Series: A Small Light
Actress Made For Television Movie / Limited Series: Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six
Documentary Film (Short): Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices From A Plantation Prison
Documentary Film (Feature Length): Jeanette Lee VS.
Comedy Writer: Annabel Oakes - Grease: Rise of The Pink Ladies "We're Gonna Rule the School"
Drama Writer: Ashley Victoria Hudson - Power Book II: Ghost "Your Perception, Your Reality"
Film Director: Sara Dosa - Fire of Love
Series Director: Alethea Jones - Grease: Rise of The Pink Ladies "We're Gonna Rule the School"
Comedy Series: Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies
Actress Comedy Series: Jaime Pressly - Welcome to Flatch "Welcome to (Barb) Flatch"
Drama Series: The Serpent Queen "Medici Bitch"
Actress Drama Series: Loretta Devine - P-Valley "Jackson"
Film / Show Producers: Stacie Passon - The Serpent Queen "Medici Bitch"
Reality Series: Growing Up "Amiri"
Actress Reality Series: Dr. Sandra Lee - Dr. Pimple Popper
Animated Series: HouseBroken "Who's Trippin'?"
Actress Animated Series: Clea DuVall - HouseBroken "Who’s Obsessed?"
Images from the evening can be found HERE
About Living Legend Honoree Ann-Margret:
Ann-Margret, a consummate entertainer, has been nominated twice for an Academy Award, won five Golden Globe Awards, won an Emmy, and received five other Emmy nominations. She is a three-time winner of the “Female Star of the Year” award and has been twice honored as “Outstanding Box Office Star of the Year” by the Theatre Owners of America. Ann-Margret was also nominated for a Grammy for her CD, “God is Love: The Gospel Sessions.”
About Lifetime Achievement Honoree Loretta Devine
Loretta Devine is one of the world’s most prolific entertainers having achieved a prominence few character performers reach. This sought-after Emmy@ Award @ Award winning actress and singer has appeared in over 220 films and television shows garnering nine NAACP Image Awards, (from a record twenty four nominations). Currently, Loretta embodies the role of Ernestine, (one of the most important recurring characters), on the hit Starz series, P-Valley, for which she’s been nominated in the Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series at The Women’s Image Awards 25.
About Humanitarian Honoree Regina K. Scully
Founder and CEO of Artemis Rising Foundation, an organization dedicated to transforming our culture through media, arts, and education. Regina K. Scully has produced over 200+ documentary films focused on some of the most pressing social justice issues of our time. She is an Emmy, Academy and Peabody Award-winning producer. She is a 15+ year member of Impact Partners, an organization dedicated to supporting independent documentary storytelling and the wider documentary community. Ms. Scully is also a principal funder of Gamechanger Films, a development company dedicated to groundbreaking narratives that disrupt the status quo and advance the cultural conversation. Ms. Scully is a board member of the Women’s Media Center, Harvard Women’s Leadership Board, and The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences. www.ArtemisRisingFoundation.org
About Women’s Image Network
Since 1993, Women's Image Network has been collaborating with esteemed artists in television and film by producing The Women's Image Awards to celebrate both female and male artists whose outstanding media also advances the value of women and girls. For more information, please visit www.thewinawards.com.
For more information on the Women’s Image Awards and a complete list of winners, please visit www.thewinawards.com.
Media Contact:
Heather Krug, Heather Krug PR & Marketing, heather@heatherkrug.com
Heather Krug
Heather Krug PR & Marketing
email us here