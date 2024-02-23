OP360 Earns Great Place To Work Certification™ Across US, Colombia, and the Philippines
OP360 is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® across its sites in the United States, Colombia, and the Philippines through an independent survey.
As a people-first company, we recognize the significance of this recognition and its responsibility. We remain committed to creating a workplace our employees deserve, feel supported and empowered.”RIDGEFIELD, CT, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning global BPO company OP360 (OfficePartners360) is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® across its sites in the United States, Colombia, and the Philippines based entirely on feedback from current employees shared through an anonymous and independent survey.
— David Highbloom, Chief Administrative Officer at OP360
This year, OP360 was honored as a great place to work in three countries: Colombia, the Philippines, and the United States. Notably, 80% of Colombian employees, 78% of Filipino employees, and a unanimous 100% of US employees expressed that OP360 is a great place to work.
“As a people-first company, we recognize the significance of this recognition and its responsibility,” said David Highbloom, Chief Administrative Officer at OP360. “We remain committed to creating a workplace our employees deserve, one where they’re valued, supported, and empowered.”
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.
AboutOP360
OP360 (“OfficePartners360”) was founded in 2006 by experienced entrepreneurs as a relationships-first workforce partner. Fast forward to 2022, and we are a fast-growing full-service solutions provider with thousands of global employees and clients ranging from mid-sized corporations to Fortune 500 firms. Traits like resourcefulness, speed, and innovative problem-solving? We’ve got them. Entrepreneurship is in our DNA, and we are laser-focused on building and maintaining a transformative, high-performing culture. We communicate effectively, care for our team (and the communities where they live and work), ensure rapid career development for our strong performers, and provide well above-the-norm compensation. Our long-term management retention rate is exceptional. Thanks to incredible people and progressive thought leadership, OP360 consistently provides a world-class customer experience. We have a unique perspective, helping clients focus on what matters, ultimately increasing shareholder value by reducing costs, improving SLAs, and growing top-line performance.
Learn more at OP360.com
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.
Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
