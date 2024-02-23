$148 Million in Life Insurance Benefits Located for Tennesseans through Life Insurance Policy Locator Service

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) proudly announces that insurance policies totaling $148.1 million were located in 2023 for Tennesseans through the Life Insurance Policy Locator Service

Developed by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (“NAIC”), the Life Insurance Policy Locator Service is a free service that enables beneficiaries, executors, or legal representatives of a deceased person to locate life insurance policies and annuity contracts of their late family members, clients, or friends.

“Life insurance policies are intended by their purchasers to help cover the financial burdens such as medical bills, funeral costs, and other financial obligations that can occur after you lose a loved one,” said TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “It’s my sincerest hope that the Life Insurance Policy Locator Service helps ease the burden that family members and loved ones may face after the death of a loved one, and I am grateful that the NAIC created this process.”

During the nearly 12-month period from Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2023, the service matched 3,570 life insurance policies with $148,162,793 in benefits for Tennesseans.

If you are looking for a loved one’s lost policy, TDCI recommends you start by looking through papers or financial records to see if you can find where payments have been made to an insurance company. If any of the documents reference payments made to an insurance company, you can call them directly to see if a policy can be located.

You can also complete NAIC’s online Life Insurance Policy Locator Service request form. Once the request is complete, NAIC will send the policyholder’s information to all licensed life insurance companies across the United States. Then, companies will check their records to determine if they have a policy matching the beneficiary’s information. The company will respond within 60 days if a match is found. If a company finds a match, they will respond directly to the requestor if you are designated beneficiary or are legally authorized to receive such information.

The service does not track beneficiary information or claim payment after matches are reported so there is no way to determine the amount actually returned to consumers. The total claim amount only includes the amount reported by companies tied to a match.

For more information on the Lost Policy Service and other consumer insurance resources, visit our blog or contact the TDCI Consumer Insurance Service Division at 1-800-342-4029 or (615) 741-2218.

###