Productive Dentist Academy Sweeps DentWoo’s Top Three 2023 Fan-Favorite Podcast Spots
“Productive Dentist Podcast,” “Investment Grade Practices™ Podcast” and “Everyday Practices Dental Podcast,” Respectively Win Top Three Spots Annual Competition
We are humbled by the support of our listeners and remain committed to delivering insightful content and stories that matter to inspire positive change within the dental profession.”ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Productive Dentist Academy (PDA), the nation’s leading dental consulting and marketing firm, proudly announces its three wildly popular dental podcasts – “The Productive Dentist Podcast,” “Investment Grade Practices™” and “Everyday Practices Podcast” – swept DentWoo’s top three fan-favorite podcast spots in 2023. All three podcasts not only clinched the top three spots, but also garnered an overwhelming response from the dental community, with a total of 3,145 votes.
The Productive Dentist Podcast, hosted by Productive Dentist Academy Co-founder Dr. Bruce B. Baird, claimed the number one spot with an impressive 1,317 votes. Dr. Baird expressed his gratitude and said, “This recognition reaffirms our commitment to delivering valuable insights and empowering dentists to excel in their professional journeys.”
Second place went to the Investment Grade Practices™ podcast, hosted by PDA Co-founder & CEO Dr. Victoria Peterson, with a total of 934 votes. This achievement further solidifies this podcast’s reputation as a beacon of knowledge for cultivating successful dental practices.
“Investment Grade Practices go beyond predictability of care and establish durable systems” said Dr. Peterson. “This is key to the doctor’s lifestyle and financial freedom. Without durable systems, retirement becomes a fleeting mistress.”
Rounding out third place is Everyday Practices Dental Podcast, hosted by PDA Chief Communications Officer Regan Robertson and Dr. Chad Johnson of Veranda Dentistry (Pleasant Hill, IA), with 894 votes, underlining its impact in providing actionable strategies and facilitating meaningful conversations within the dental profession.
“We are humbled by the support of our listeners and remain committed to delivering insightful content and stories that matter to inspire positive change within the dental profession,” said Robertson.
“The content quality from all three PDA podcasts is unrivaled,” says Dr. Johnson. “I love when listeners reach out and I’m able to help their dental practice and sometimes guide them to better health personally or with their family or dental team. It’s so rewarding.”
DentWoo was founded in 2015 by Dr. Chance Bodini, while a dental student at the University of Maryland, in response to the growing popularity of podcasts among dental professionals. Originally founded as the Dental Podcast Directory, the platform’s aim was to organize dental podcasts for easy access. As digital content creation in the dental profession expanded, Dental Podcast Directory rebranded to DentWoo in 2023. It now serves as a centralized repository of for dental content, connecting professionals and facilitating sharing of knowledge. Via DentWoo, dental professionals can efficiently access curated resources and engage with dental peers and influencers.
“The entire team at Productive Dentist Academy has truly set an industry benchmark for enriching the dental community with their valuable insights,” says DentWoo founder Dr. Chance Bodini. “Winning the DentWoo award for Fan Favorite Podcast across all three of their shows is no small feat. It’s both an honor and a colossal achievement that resonates deeply with their commitment to excellence. Congratulations on such a deserved win - you have consistently raised the bar for dental professionals everywhere with your dedication and passion.”
For more information, please visit https://productivedentist.com and https://dentwoo.com
About Productive Dentist Academy
Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That's why PDA built the Investment Grade Practice™ platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800-757-6077, e-mail info@productivedentist.com, or visit http://www.productivedentist.com.
