Embassy Veterinary Center Announces New Westland Location
Vet Services From Embassy Veterinary Center in New Westland LocationKNOXVILLE, TN, US, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embassy Veterinary Center is excited to announce the grand opening of its fifth location at 9708 Westland Dr, Knoxville, TN, set for March 4th. This expansion is part of Embassy Veterinary Center's ongoing commitment to providing exceptional veterinary services to pets and their families.
The new Westland location embodies our dedication to offering state-of-the-art medical facilities, including advanced diagnostic equipment and a full-service surgical suite. Our team of experienced veterinarians and compassionate staff are eager to provide the highest standard of care, ensuring every pet receives personalized attention.
The Westland facility will offer a wide range of veterinary services, including wellness and illness exams, vaccines, surgery, dentistry, boarding, daycare, and grooming. Additionally, pet owners will have access to advanced treatments and therapies, ensuring their furry family members receive the best possible care.
Embassy Veterinary Center's new location is not just a clinic; it's a community where pet owners can find support, guidance, and resources for all aspects of their pet's health and well-being. Come meet our team, tour our new facility, and learn more about how we can partner with you in providing the best care for your pets.
We look forward to welcoming you and your pets to our new home at 9708 Westland Dr, Knoxville, TN, in 2024.
About Embassy Veterinary Center:
Founded on the principles of compassion, care, and excellence, Embassy Veterinary Center has been a trusted name in veterinary medicine for years. Our mission is to provide outstanding veterinary care that meets the highest standards of quality and ethics. We believe in treating every pet as if it were our own, offering a wide range of services to meet the unique needs of each animal that walks through our doors. To learn more, visit us at https://embassyvets.com/.
Emily Olsen
BrandRep
+1 800-405-7119
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram