TONNINO WINS 2024 BETTER HOMES & GARDENS MODERN PANTRY FOOD AWARD
The leading gourmet brand earns accolades for its award-winning Yellowfin Tuna with Jalapeño in Smoked Olive OilPUNTARENAS, COSTA RICA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Feb. 16, 2024, Better Homes & Gardens announces the winners of its Modern Pantry Food Awards. In a noteworthy achievement, Tonnino has emerged as a shining star with its Yellowfin Tuna with Jalapeño in Smoked Olive Oil. Celebrated for its luxurious, spiced flavor and the finest quality of line-caught, tinned tuna, Tonnino has not only made its way into the prestigious list but has also set a new standard in pantry essentials. Tonnino's dedication to exceptional taste and quality has been rightfully honored by this esteemed recognition from one of the most revered lifestyle brands.
“We are delighted that our can of yellowfin tuna was selected as a winning product from such a prestigious publication in the food and home space. We are always so proud to be able to source optimum quality yellowfin and albacore tunas, prepare gourmet recipes for the modern cook and tin them for top shelf convenience. It’s an honor to see one of our favorite flavors go from a leading product to an award-winning one,” said Tonnino Sales and Marketing Director Gabriela Jimenez.
Yellowfin Tuna with Jalapeño in Smoked Olive Oil received accolades for good reason. Not only is the tuna line-caught with a sustainable ethos that ensures the fish, ocean, planet, and its communities are safe, but it’s truly delicious. Packed in a rich, smoky olive oil with lively flecks of spicy jalapeno and diced carrots, this specialty is perfect forked right out of the tin, in a seafood Ceasar salad, tuna tacos, pasta primavera, rice noodle salad and many other dishes.
This notable achievement adds recognition to Tonnino's journey in revolutionizing the tuna industry, which has been nothing short of extraordinary. The brand's enthusiastic embrace of innovation has been more and more evident in its diverse and expanding product line. The introduction of the yellowfin tuna cans featuring real vegetables, the exquisite Albacore tuna in jars, the delightful kids' line, and the recent launch of Tonnino party dips all exemplify the brand's dynamic approach. These innovative offerings not only reflect Tonnino's dedication to elevating the tuna experience but also signify its successful expansion in the U.S. market, underscoring a steadfast commitment to culinary creativity and quality.
Long-esteemed as a resource for the best-of home and lifestyle tips and products, for the Modern Pantry Food awards, Better Homes & Gardens assembled a team of editors and test kitchen experts to taste-test and recipe-test products that are worth the hype, and Tonnino made the list. Timed with their annual March Food issue, Better Homes & Gardens is launching their all-new expertly curated list of winners, so readers have everything they need to add flavor to their lives.
Tonnino Tuna can be found at select retailers such as Whole Foods, Walmart, Fairway, as well as on Amazon and it is priced starting from $3.39 for a can to $7.99 for a jar.
For further information about Tonnino and their exceptional tuna products, readers are encouraged to visit the official website at www.tonnino.com.
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Tonnino and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
