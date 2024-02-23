Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute® (PBMI) announces open registration for PBMI MAP: Managing Access and Patient Care

This virtual oncology-focused forum will be held on March 8, 2024

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute (PBMI), the nation’s leading provider of research and education on drug cost management, is pleased to announce open registration for the PBMI MAP: Managing Access and Patient Care virtual forum. The forum will be held on March 8, 2024, where participants can join from the comfort of their homes. The event is open to pharmacy benefit managers, self-insured employers, employer groups, commercial health plans, specialty pharmacy providers, third-party administrators, PBM service providers and pharmacy benefit consultants. Members can register for free and non-members pay a one-time registration fee of $100.00.



Attendees will engage in cross-functional conversations designed to provide actionable insights to improve patient outcomes in oncology. Participants will have the unique opportunity to collaborate with individuals from the health plan, specialty pharmacy, and PBM industries and networking with peers and peers and leading experts. The event will share insights and experiences, providing attendees with a comprehensive understanding of trends and innovations within the industry.

The event will include the following sessions:

Current Landscape of Oncology Management, Access, and Patient Outcomes

Advances in Oncology Management & PBM Insights

Collaborative Strategies for Ensuring Access to Oncology Care

Key Insights from Oncology Patient Journey

Enhancing Collaboration and Partnerships

And more!

The event will feature the following esteemed faculty: Cheryl Allen B.S. Pharm, MBA, Alan Balch, PhP, CEO, Ned Bement, Benito Fernandex, Eric Frontera Zayas, Rich Gourash, RPh, MBA, Jon Hamrick, Eric Huckins, PharmD, MBA, CSP, Stuart Kamin, Doug Long, Ela Lourido, MBA, Marc O'Connor, Jonathan Ogurchak, Timothy O’Shea PharmD, MS, Frank Sciemca, PharmD, MBA, BCOP, Samuel Stople, and Tina Valbh, B.S. Pharm, RPh.

For more information and to register, please visit the event page.

About PBMI

Since 1995, the Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute (PBMI) has provided valuable research, education and a forum to advance best practices and drive marketplace changes to improve pharmacy benefit and control costs. Through a collaborative environment spanning sectors involved in benefit management, PBMI brings multiple stakeholders together to drive and disseminate these insights. PBMI’s suite of member benefits include training courses, exclusive information from Capitol Hill and federal agencies, and discounted rates for event attendance, marketing campaigns and more.

