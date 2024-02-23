SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Fox Factory Sued for Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A class action lawsuit has been filed against Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) for securities law violations. Investors who purchased shares and have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/foxf.



The lawsuit alleges that Fox Factory issued a series of misleading statements concerning demand for its products and inventory levels. On November 2, 2023, Fox Factory reduced its projected sales guidance citing inventory destocking in its specialty sports group segment. Shares of Fox Factory stock dropped 37% on November 3, 2023.

Anyone who purchased Fox Factory Holding Corp. stock between May 6, 2021 and November 2, 2023, and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is April 22, 2024. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is April 22, 2024. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

