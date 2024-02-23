Air quality permits under review, published 2/22/2024

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and the air where we live. DNR’s permitting staff review the applications to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality standards. The public has the right and is encouraged to comment on draft permits. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits. Submit comments in writing to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period.

Title V Operating Permits

Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft or through the Iowa EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click on the Public Notice tab.

Polk County

Construction Products, Inc., 1625 NE Broadway Avenue, Des Moines, IA.

The Title V renewal application was submitted to operate their existing fabricated structural material manufacturing facility, (SIC 3441) (NAICS 332312). The public comment period ends March 22.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at https://idnraqrr.iowadnr.gov/ ConPermitSearch or through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Black Hawk County

John Deere Product Engineering Center (PEC), 6725 Cedar Heights Drive, Cedar Falls, IA

Project No. 23-371. Modifications to several engine test cells. The project generally involves modifications to the dynamometers and a reduction in the number of test cells. The public comment period ends March 23.

Scott County

Linwood Mining & Minerals Corp (“Linwood”), 401 E Front Street, Davenport, IA

Project No. 23-125. Linwood operates a limestone mining and lime manufacturing plant. Project No. 23-125 is to separate the current Kiln 4 exhaust from the mining tunnel and redirect it to a new baghouse to be located on the river side of the facility. Controls for sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides will be added to Kiln 4 to ensure emissions remain consistent with the current operation. Kiln 3 will continue to exhaust through the mining tunnel, while Kiln 1 and Kiln 2 will discontinue operations permanently. Public comment period ends on March 26.