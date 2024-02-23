HyperFiber Announces C-Suite Leadership Team, Strengthening Commitment to Build Hyper-Connected Cities
Independent high-speed fiber internet service provider assembles executive team to drive consumer choice and internet for life
Our highly experienced C-Suite team will be pivotal in driving the company's growth trajectory and in delivering a better internet for our customers.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI , UNITED STATES , February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HyperFiber, an independent, high-speed 100 percent fiber internet provider, announced today the completion of their executive team, composed of seasoned telecommunications professionals. The team brings a combined 100+ years of experience in the telecommunications industry, positioning HyperFiber to fulfill its mission to build a better internet experience, hyper-focused on the customer.
— Dan Kennedy, President and CEO of HyperFiber
“Today, the internet is a commodity. Anyone can be faster or cheaper. We built HyperFiber with a customer-first approach,” said Jerry Dow, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer for HyperFiber. “Customers are tired of the ‘cable game’ defined by layers of asterisks, discounts, contracts, fees, and double talk. People want a provider that is easy to understand, transparent, and reliable. That’s why our executive team is dedicated to doing more than just building ‘Hyper-Connected Cities.’ We are delivering future-proof internet without the hassle and hidden fees. We want HyperFiber to be the last provider decision a customer ever needs to make.”
Leading the executive team is Dan Kennedy, an industry veteran with an extensive career developing, managing, and marketing complex telecommunications networks throughout the United States. With previous positions as President and CEO of i3 Broadband, and various other leadership roles in companies such as CountryWide Broadband, Fidelity Communication, Memphis Networx, Digital Skyway, and Lucent Technologies, Dan's expertise will be invaluable in driving HyperFiber's growth as President and CEO.
Michael Whitaker, Executive Chairman of the Board, has extensive experience leading teams to provide managed services in the telecommunications industry. Michael is the former head of sales and marketing for CountryWide Broadband Group and i3 Broadband.
John Jennings, Chief Financial Officer, has over 30 years of experience in accounting and finance, including 27 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. Before joining HyperFiber, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Big River Telephone Company, LLC, and Circle Fiber for 20 years.
Justin Nelson, Chief Operating Officer, brings over 25 years of experience in operations and engineering, including 20 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. Earlier in his career, Justin was the President of Voyant, the enterprise division of Onvoy Holdings, where he helped lead the public-to-private buyout of Inteliquent, creating the largest wholesale voice provider in the country.
Jerry Dow, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, is an expert at differentiating highly commoditized categories. In his role, he will help lead all Sales, marketing, and public relations strategies for HyperFiber, elevating the brand’s presence among consumers and industry stakeholders. His diverse brand and sales channel experience spans across multiple industries, ranging from consumer packaged goods, durable goods, travel, service-based security, and telecommunications.
Since its founding in 2023, HyperFiber has already invested $28 million in bringing reliable, high-speed broadband services to Punta Gorda, Florida, and Hot Springs, Arkansas. The company is planning additional investments and fiber installations in Florida and Arkansas as well as numerous additional states. As HyperFiber continues to grow, the executive team will ensure the company remains focused on delivering a better internet experience, with the fastest speeds and most reliable service available.
“Our highly experienced C-Suite team will be pivotal in driving the company's growth trajectory and in delivering a better internet for our customers,” said Dan Kennedy, President and CEO of HyperFiber. “With collective expertise and strategic vision, we are well-positioned to navigate the dynamic landscape of the telecommunications industry and continue providing cutting-edge broadband solutions to communities across the country."
As HyperFiber expands its operations, the company plans to add dozens of local and corporate employees to their growing team in the coming months. To view all open positions, visit https://www.indeed.com/cmp/Hyperfiber. To learn more about HyperFiber and stay up-to-date on company news, visit https://hyperfiber.com.
About HyperFiber
HyperFiber is the last internet decision consumers will ever need to make with 1 Gig for Life, simple pricing, and future-proof fiber solutions from a reliable, hassle-free provider. With HyperFiber, there are no contracts, no limits/data caps, no equipment charges (WiFi included), and always local service. Learn more at hyperfiber.com.
