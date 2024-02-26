Submit Release
News Search

There were 155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,233 in the last 365 days.

March 15 Deadline for E-Filing IRS Extension Form 7004 with Tax2efile.com

Tax2efile

Tax2efile

HERNDON, VA, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tax2efile.com, a premier online tax filing service, urges business owners to mark their calendars for the impending deadline to e-file Form 7004. The automatic business tax extension filing must be completed by March 15, 2024.

To familiarize yourself with IRS 7004 e-filing regulations, visit: https://www.tax2efile.com/efile-7004-form

IRS Form 7004 serves as the gateway to securing an automatic extension of time for filing business tax returns, applicable to partnerships, multiple-member LLCs, corporations, and S-corporations.

"The flexibility of IRS Form 7004 offers businesses the convenience of a 5-1/2 Month, 6-Month, or 7-Month extension prior to the original tax return due date," noted a Tax2efile spokesperson. Missing the March 15 deadline may result in significant penalties of up to 25 percent from the IRS.

With over a decade of professional tax expertise, Tax2efile is committed to assisting business owners in meeting their Form 7004 e-filing obligations. Our US-based support team is readily available to address inquiries and guide individuals through the e-filing process to secure the desired automatic extension.

Upon successful e-filing through Tax2efile, users receive prompt email confirmations, followed by IRS acknowledgments within 30 minutes of submission. As a trusted partner of the IRS and BBB-accredited, Tax2efile prioritizes data security, ensuring that the latest Internet security technology safeguards users' sensitive information.

For seamless e-filing and peace of mind, trust Tax2efile.com as your reliable tax partner.

About Tax2efile.com:

Tax2efile is an IRS approved online tax filing service provider which helps individuals and businesses file their federal tax returns and extensions. For more information, visit https://www.tax2efile.com/efile-7004-form

Brandon Mc Crimmon
Tax2efile
+1 703-229-0326
email us here

How To E-File IRS Form 7004 Online With Tax2efile | Tax Extension

You just read:

March 15 Deadline for E-Filing IRS Extension Form 7004 with Tax2efile.com

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more