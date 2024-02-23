Submit Release
CVG Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial Vehicle Group (the “Company” or “CVG”) (NASDAQ: CVGI) will hold its quarterly conference call on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. CVG will issue a press release and presentation prior to the conference call.

Toll-free participants dial (888) 259-6580 using conference code 88986985. International participants dial (416) 764-8624 using conference code 88986985. This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the “Investors” section of CVG’s website at ir.cvgrp.com where it will be archived for one year.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until March 19, 2024. To access the replay, toll-free callers can dial (877) 674-7070 using access code 986985.

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

