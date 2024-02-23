Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,220 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,998 in the last 365 days.

Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) to Participate in the Virtual Investor Lunch Break: The Autonomix Opportunity

Live webcast with Lori Bisson, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix, on Thursday, February 29th at 12:00 PM ET

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced that it will present at the Virtual Investor Lunch Break: The Autonomix Opportunity event on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, Lori Bisson, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix, will provide a corporate overview, business outlook, and discuss the Autonomix opportunity.

A live video webcast of the event will be available on the Events page under the Investors section of the Company’s website (autonomix.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that has the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing our technology for pancreatic cancer pain, a condition that can cause debilitating pain and needs an effective solution. However, our technology constitutes a platform with the potential to address dozens of indications, including in cardiology, renal denervation and chronic pain management across a wide disease spectrum.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Investor and Media Contact

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
833-475-8247
autonomix@jtcir.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) to Participate in the Virtual Investor Lunch Break: The Autonomix Opportunity

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more