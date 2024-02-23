Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) to Participate in the Virtual Investor Lunch Break: The Autonomix Opportunity

Live webcast with Lori Bisson, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix, on Thursday, February 29th at 12:00 PM ET



THE WOODLANDS, TX, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced that it will present at the Virtual Investor Lunch Break: The Autonomix Opportunity event on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, Lori Bisson, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix, will provide a corporate overview, business outlook, and discuss the Autonomix opportunity.

A live video webcast of the event will be available on the Events page under the Investors section of the Company’s website (autonomix.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that has the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing our technology for pancreatic cancer pain, a condition that can cause debilitating pain and needs an effective solution. However, our technology constitutes a platform with the potential to address dozens of indications, including in cardiology, renal denervation and chronic pain management across a wide disease spectrum.

