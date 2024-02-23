FEMSA Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

MONTERREY, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announced today its operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.

FEMSA: Total Consolidated Revenues grew 4.6% against 4Q22.

against 4Q22. FEMSA Retail 1 : Proximity Americas t otal Revenues increased 14.2% against 4Q22.

against 4Q22. DIGITAL: Spin by OXXO had 6.9 million active users 2 while Spin Premia had 19.3 million active loyalty users 2 and an average tender 3 of 31.0%.

while and an average tender of 31.0%. COCA-COLA FEMSA: Total volume and revenues grew 6.1% and 8.1%, respectively, against 4Q22.

Financial Summary for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023

Change vs. comparable period

Total Revenues Gross Profit Income from Operations Same-Store Sales 4Q23 YTD23 4Q23 YTD23 4Q23 YTD23 4Q23 YTD23 FEMSA Consolidated 4.6% 17.7% 8.5% 15.7% (1.4%) (6.4%) Proximity Americas 14.2% 19.0% 17.2% 20.0% 1.0% 11.7% 8.5% 14.2% Health 2.6% 0.7% (1.2%) 2.3% (43.5%) (15.5%) 5.1% 6.1% Fuel 9.0% 12.9% 10.8% 12.0% 13.5% 11.0% 4.8% 7.8% Coca-Cola FEMSA 8.1% 8.1% 12.8% 10.5% 7.4% 10.8%





José Antonio Fernandez Carbajal, FEMSA’s Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“Our results for the fourth quarter were strong, but less uniform across business units than what we saw earlier in the year. Revenues were robust, even as we cycled tough comparison bases at certain business units. However, on the expense side we felt more directly the cumulative effect from increased labor costs in Mexico, as well as some business- and country-specific situations that impacted our profitability.

“Proximity Americas increased revenues by more than 14%, driven by high-single-digit comparable sales at OXXO and reflecting an accelerated store expansion, while we continued to see healthy growth trends in South America and across formats. In Europe, Valora achieved a strong operating result with substantial growth in a challenging macro environment. FEMSA Health delivered stable revenues, but a deteriorating dynamic in the institutional business in Colombia hurt our profitability. For its part, Coca-Cola FEMSA again delivered strong results across its income statement, while Digital@FEMSA continued to add users at a brisk pace.

“On the strategic front, we recently provided incremental information regarding our capital allocation framework, and we stand ready to begin executing the plan in order to reach our stated leverage objective within two to three years.

“In short, we wrapped up a unique year that was transformational on the strategic front, with remarkable results resulting from our FEMSA Forward strategy. Today, we are a leaner, more focused company, ideally positioned to pursue and capture the most compelling opportunity set we have ever had before us. Once again, I thank the entire FEMSA team for their excellent work, as we get ready to write another exciting chapter.”



ABOUT FEMSA

FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 350,000 employees in 18 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance, the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Mexican Stock Exchange Sustainability Index: S&P/BMV Total México ESG, among other indexes that evaluate its sustainability performance.

______________________________________________________

1 FEMSA Retail: Proximity Americas & Europe, Fuel and FEMSA Health.

2 Active User for Spin by OXXO: Any user with a balance or that has transacted within the last 56 days.

Active User for Spin Premia: User that has transacted at least once with OXXO Premia within the last 90 days.

3 Tender: OXXO Mexico MXN sales with OXXO Premia or Spin Premia redemption or accrual divided by Total OXXO Mexico MXN Sales, during the period.

