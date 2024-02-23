Malonic Acid Market Poised to Reach USD 137.69 Million by 2030 Fueled by Rising Awareness of Sustainability
The Malonic Acid Market reached USD 110.4 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 137.69 million by 2030, with a 2.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2030.
The growth of the Malonic Acid Market is driven by increasing demand for food additives, pharmaceuticals, and eco-friendly plastics.”TEXES, AUSTEN, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Malonic Acid Market, valued at USD 110.4 million in 2022, is anticipated to reach USD 137.69 million by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 2.8% during 2023-2030, as per the SNS Insider report.
KEY PLAYERS
• Shanghai Nanxiang Reagent Co. Ltd.
• Lonza Group
• Wuhan Kemi-Works Chemical Co. Ltd.
• Columbus Chemical Industries Inc.
• Trace Zero LLC
• J&K Scientific Ltd.
• Medical Chem (Yancheng) Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
• Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
• Lygos Inc. Co. Ltd.
• Tateyama Kasei Co. Ltd.
Market Report Scope:
Malonic acid, a versatile dicarboxylic acid, finds extensive applications across the pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, agriculture, and plastics industries. Its role as a precursor for herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides in agriculture, coupled with its utilization in pharmaceutical synthesis and biodegradable plastic production, fuels market demand. However, challenges such as health concerns and regulatory constraints pose potential limitations to market growth.
Market Analysis:
The Malonic Acid Market is propelled by various growth factors, including the rising demand for food additives, pharmaceutical compounds, and eco-friendly plastics. Its effectiveness as a pH adjuster and buffer in agriculture formulations and its role as a building block in pharmaceutical synthesis drive market expansion. However, health and safety concerns, along with regulatory restrictions, may hinder market growth despite increasing demand for sustainable plastics.
Segment Analysis:
By Grade
• Pharmaceutical Grade
• Food Grade
• Technical Grade
By Application
• API
• Flavor Enhancer
• pH Controller
• Additive
• Precursor
• Other Applications
By End-use
• Pharmaceuticals
• Food & Beverage
• Fruit Preparations & Preserves
• Beverages
• Baked Items
• Confectionery
• Others
• Agriculture
• Paints & Coatings
• Plastics
• Others
By grade, the pharmaceutical-grade segment is poised for the highest growth rate of about 3.2% from 2023-2030, driven by malonic acid's role as a precursor in active pharmaceutical ingredient production.
By End-use, the food & beverage segment dominated the market in 2022 due to the rising demand for food additives and flavoring agents, with malonic acid being a preferred acidulant and flavor enhancer.
By Application, the flavor enhancer segment led the market in 2022, attributed to malonic acid's widespread usage as a flavoring agent and acidulant in the food and beverage industry.
Key Regional Development:
Europe held the largest revenue share of about 41.3% in the Malonic Acid Market in 2022, driven by diverse end-use industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and plastics. North America, with its robust industrial sector and focus on sustainability, is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Key Takeaways for Malonic Acid Market Study:
• Rising demand for sustainable solutions drives market growth across diverse industries.
• Pharmaceutical and food industries lead market demand, with malonic acid serving as a crucial ingredient.
• Europe dominates market revenue, while North America shows the highest growth potential.
• Regulatory constraints and health concerns pose challenges to market expansion.
Recent Developments:
• In November 2022, Lygos Inc. announced a research collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks to pioneer the development of innovative biodegradable polymer-based formulations and products, aligning with the growing demand for eco-friendly solutions.
