New Trending Paper Crafting and Art Supplies Are Out in This Stunning New Collection
Available in three color packs, Altenew's new Gem Sparkles are already a favorite among card makers looking to add extra elegance to their projects.
Altenew dives into 2024 with a stunning assortment of paper crafting supplies this month.
Imagine a time traveler from the past who is excited to see how the world will change and evolve in the future. Retro Modern takes things from the past and makes them modern.”NEW YORK, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altenew takes trendy to a whole new level with two new collections of crafting supplies this month. In the spirit of love, Altenew released new stamps, dies, stencils, embossing folders, hot foil plates, and press plates perfect for Valentine’s Day, anniversary, wedding, and other relationship cards.
— Jen Rzasa, Altenew Vice President of Product Development
Hot foiling has been all the rage lately, and in addition to new hot foil plates, Altenew released new hot foil rolls - with a brand new mirror finish. Three new colors are now available for paper crafters to use at their discretion with the wide range of hot foil plates in the market. In addition, Altenew brought new enamel dots to the store in new colors to add variety to the shop’s collection of adhesive embellishments.
Altenew also launched a new product category in their embellishments range: Gem Sparkles. Available in three color packs, these shiny 3D stick-ons are already a favorite among card makers looking to add extra elegance to their projects.
Jen Rzasa, Vice President of Product Development, shared a vivid story describing the inspiration for this month’s released products. “Imagine a time traveler from the past who is excited to see how the world will change and evolve in the future. Retro Modern takes things from the past and makes them modern. This can include vintage aesthetics, retro motifs, and more - presented in a fresh and modern way. The time traveler then visits 2024. The Contemporary Modern products will showcase current trends in a modern light. Finally, the traveler goes to our future. The Future Modern products include predictions on what will be trending 5, 10, or even 50 years from now!”
In collaboration with Artistry by Altenew, Altenew also released brand-new products for artists today. Two new sets of artist alcohol markers are joining Altenew’s wide collection of coloring supplies. The Woodland Garden Set features cool blues, versatile greens, and a set of neutrals with a pinkish hue. The Firewood Garden Set includes forest greens, delightful pinks and mauves, as well as yellows and mustards. Each of these marker sets is an excellent addition to any artist’s stash.
Each month, Altenew comes up with new, trendy supplies that expand creative possibilities for paper crafters worldwide. We look forward to the exciting new products that the company comes up with in the future.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
