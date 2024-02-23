Threat Modeling Tools Market

The market growth for threat modeling tools driven by usage of cloud and IoT technologies as well as an increase in the frequency of cyberattacks.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Threat Modeling Tools Market Expected to Reach USD 3.4 Billion Globally by 2032." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global threat modeling tools market was valued at USD 886.6 million in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Increase in demand for user-friendly threat modeling tools and rise in implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in security solution boost the global threat modeling tools market growth. In addition, increase in use of digital transformation technology is positively impacting growth of the threat modeling tools market. Rise in adoption of cloud and IoT technologies is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the threat modeling tools market during the forecast period.

The global threat modeling tools market is segmented into component, deception stack, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of offering, the market is categorized into solution and service. By platform, it is fragmented into web-based, desktop-based, and cloud-based. Depending on enterprise size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. By industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, healthcare, IT & ITES, utilities, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Depending on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment holds the largest threat modeling tools market share as large enterprises are adopting threat modeling tool to protect all their infrastructures. However, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increase adoption of cloud computing in the past few years.

In terms of platform, the web-based segment holds the highest threat modeling tools market share, owing to the fact that organizations may undertake threat modeling remotely and from different places web-based segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to constantly changing threat landscape that creates new attack surfaces regularly, thus increasing the risk in systems and apps .

However, the cloud-based segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to cloud-based threat modeling solutions, which are hosted on the cloud and accessible through a web browser or API. These technologies, which are often subscription-based, provide cloud-based infrastructure’s scalability, dependability, and security advantages.

Region wise, the threat modeling tools market size was dominated by North America in 2022. The region is expected to retain its position during the forecast period owing to rise in adoption of advanced technologies and increase in government support for emerging technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to rise in complex attacks and the associated costs.

The key players that operate in the threat modeling tools industry are Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Synopsys, Intel Corporation, Varonis Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Mandiant, Coalfire Systems, Inc., Kroll, LLC., and Sparx Systems Pty Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the threat modeling tools industry.

Key findings of the study

● By component, the solution segment accounted for the largest threat modeling tool market share in 2022.

● Depending on platform, the web-based segment generated the highest revenue in 2022.

● Region wise, North America generated highest revenue in 2022.

