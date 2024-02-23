Cloud Orchestration Market Is Expand at a CAGR of 21.4% to Reach USD 105.07 billion Between 2021-2030

Cloud Orchestration

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cloud orchestration industry size was valued at $14.98 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $105.07 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.4%.

Asia-Pacific is expected to observe highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the proliferation of connected systems fueled by ongoing trend of smart offices and homes in the region coupled with the government-driven infrastructural projects. The data generated by edge devices in different industry verticals across the region and increased consumer spending on smart solutions across the countries such as China, Australia, Japan, and India, fuel the growth of the market. In addition, emerging adoption of innovative technologies as well as ongoing digital transformation initiatives in Asian countries, such as Australia, Japan, China, and India, create increased demand for improved customer experiences fueling the demand for cloud orchestration.

The global cloud orchestration market is driven by various factors that contribute to its growth and adoption. One significant factor is the increasing demand for optimal resource utilization, where businesses aim to maximize the efficiency of their cloud resources to reduce costs and improve performance. Additionally, there is a growing need for self-servicing provisioning, allowing users to rapidly deploy and manage cloud resources without extensive manual intervention.

Cloud orchestration also offers several benefits that drive its adoption. These include the ability to monitor, alert, and report on unexpected conditions, enabling organizations to diagnose root causes and take proactive measures to ensure smooth operations. Furthermore, cloud orchestration simplifies data integrations and automates the application of policies for governance and security, enhancing overall efficiency and compliance.

Despite these benefits, the cloud orchestration market faces challenges such as high initial investment costs and the complexity of managing heterogeneous systems. Integrating and maintaining both public and private cloud solutions can be challenging, leading to difficulties in achieving operational consistency across different environments.

However, the market also presents opportunities for growth, particularly with the increasing adoption of cloud technologies across various industries. As more businesses transition to the cloud to streamline their processes and improve agility, the demand for cloud orchestration solutions is expected to rise.

While challenges exist, the global cloud orchestration market is poised for growth due to the increasing demand for efficient resource utilization, self-servicing provisioning, and automation. By addressing these challenges and capitalizing on opportunities presented by cloud adoption, vendors in the cloud orchestration space can position themselves for success in the evolving digital landscape.

Some of the key cloud orchestration industry players profiled in the report Amazon Web Services, Inc., BMC Software, Inc., Cisco Systems, INC., DXC Technology Company, HP Inc., IBM Corporation, VMware, Inc., Rackspace US, Inc., Oracle Corporation and Flexiscale Technologies Limited.

